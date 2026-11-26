Motorists and residents lambasted the implementation of a one-way traffic scheme in the Clark Main Gate and Bayanihan Park area, citing heavy traffic congestion, confusing road directions, and safety concerns for cyclists.

The vehicle rerouting took effect at midnight on November 24 along M.A. Roxas Highway and First Street, according to an advisory posted on the official Facebook page of the Clark Development Corporation (CDC).

The CDC said the measure aims to improve traffic circulation and increase the level of service of roads in the affected areas.

However, several motorists took to the comment section of the advisory to share their experiences and concerns following its implementation.

A motorist reported being caught in heavy traffic at around 7:30 a.m. on November 26, stretching from the Jumbo Jenra traffic light in Dau, Mabalacat City, to SM City Clark.

The motorist observed that the congestion appeared to be concentrated near SM City Clark, where buses entering and leaving the terminal and pedestrians crossing the road may have contributed to the traffic buildup.

Others are asking how long the traffic arrangement would remain in place, while some said the new route was confusing.

A netizen also suggested that authorities should have issued the advisory at least a week before implementation to give motorists enough time to prepare for the changes.

Meanwhile, a cyclist raised concerns about the revised traffic flow, saying the new route could put bicycle commuters at risk, particularly those using the bike lane near the SM City Clark area.

The cyclist also appealed to the CDC and concerned authorities to consider the safety of bicycle commuters traveling to and from their workplaces.

Other motorists called on authorities to address public utility vehicles that allegedly stop along the road to load and unload passengers, which they said affect traffic movement.

While the concerns were raised through social media comments, the extent of the traffic scheme’s impact has yet to be established through official traffic data.

Motorists were advised to follow designated traffic directions, road signs, and instructions from traffic personnel in the area.

SunStar Pampanga is still reaching out to the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) to seek its comment and clarification regarding the concerns raised by motorists and the implementation of the new traffic scheme. The story remains open for updates should the agency issue a response.

Meanwhile, Francis Pangilinan, head of the Angeles City Traffic Development Office, said the CDC requested the city government to redirect motorists going to Clark Freeport and SM City Clark onto First Street leading to the mall.

Pangilinan said the government-owned firm informed his office of its plan to make the MA Roxas Highway linking to the MacArthur Highway one-way.

He also clarified that traffic congestion eased when motorists became familiar with the new scheme. |via Tristan Jingco