New CLMA Pampanga Chapter officers inducted

CLARK FREEPORT -- The Central Luzon Media Association-Pampanga Chapter held its second induction ceremony for its new set of officers and members on Monday at the New Hilltop Mimosa Plus.

The new leadership is headed by President Alberto "Boy" Santiago of DWRW 95.1 FM. Santiago.

Santiago is a seasoned radio commentator with decades of experience in the field of broadcast media.

SunStar Pampanga's Operations Manager Albert Lacanlale and reporter Princess Clea Arcellaz were also sworn in as Vice President for Radio and Print, respectively.

Other officers include Executive Vice President Mark Sison, Vice President for Online Larrica Angela Cunanan-Dinio, Vice President for TV Jhoedie Mercado, Secretary Chiqui Cacal, Business Manager Luisse Gabrielle Rutao, Treasurer Rey Malig and Auditor JP Manalang.

The Board of Directors of CLMA is chaired by Arnel San Pedro. The Board members include Deng Pangilinan, Glendy Sembrano, Joe Asuncion, Jose Salazar, Gerald Gloton, Paolo Gee Santos, Rowena Tinio, and Benny Guinto.

Veteran journalist Caesar "Bong" Lacson was also bestowed the title of Chairman Emeritus, recognizing his role as the founding proponent of the CLMA mother organization.

The new set of officers took their oath of office before Philippine Information Agency Director General Joe Torres.

Torres thanked members of CLMA for taking on the call to deliver truthful news to the public.

Former Philippine Special Envoy to Japan and Pampanga businessman Reghis Romero II also served as guest of honor and speaker during the event.

He recognized the role of the media in bridging the communication between the private sector and local and national government.

Vice Governor Lilia Pineda, who witnessed the oath-taking rites, asked the help of CLMA members to promote Pampanga and its products to fellow Filipinos and people from all over the world.

Clark Development Corporation (CDC) President and Chief Executive Officer Agnes Devanadera, CDC Chairman Edgar Pamintuan, CDC Board of Director Nicolette Henson, Board Member Fritzie David-Dizon, and CLMA Regional President Vic Vizcocho were also among those who showed support to the members of CLMA.

Partners from the private sector including SM Supermalls, Casa Moda by Mich Viray, Chefs Howard Dizon and Vince Garcia, and Quest Plus Conference Center also attended the event.

The induction ceremony of CLMA Pampanga Chapter was held in time for the 45th anniversary of its mother organization, CLMA regional.