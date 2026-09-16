New CLMA-Pampanga officers assume posts

The new officers of the Central Luzon Media Association (CLMA)-Pampanga Chapter assumed their positions after taking their oath during the group’s general assembly at the Media Center in Clark Freeport on Tuesday, September 15.

Jhoedie Mercado of CLTV36 was sworn in as president, while Paulo G. Santos, also of CLTV36, took his post as executive vice president.

Serving as vice presidents are Jenna Parungao of Balitang-Balita for broadcast, Larrica Angela Cunanan-Dinio of iOrbit News for online, and Princess Clea Arcellaz of SunStar Pampanga for print.

Gerald Gloton of Punto Central Luzon is the new secretary, Chris Espino of Newsline Central Luzon is treasurer, and Glendy Sembrano of GNN TV44 is auditor.

The association’s board of directors is composed of Joe Asuncion, Nelson Gonzales, Jen Salenga, Joe Salazar and Joann Manabat.

The oath of office was administered by CLMA-Pampanga member and Barangay Salapungan, Angeles City Chairman Reynaldo Malig.

CLMA Chairman Emeritus Caesar “Bong” Lacson urged the new officers and members to uphold the values of journalism and the association’s tradition amid changes in the media industry.

“The pen has been passed to the new generation. We are rich in tradition. We know and we have imbibed what it is to be a journalist and what it is to be a practicing journalist. Let us go on with this,” Lacso said.