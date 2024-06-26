New CSF college building starts

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Officials here on Monday led a ground breaking ceremony for a new building at the City College of San Fernando.

The new structure situated at the City Civic Center Compound in Barangay San Isidro is expected to accommodate the learning institution's growing number of students.

The new four-story, 20-classroom extension building will house additional college students seen to rise to 4,000 from the current 1,500 population.

"We opened the College to all Fernandinos, and from the over 700 students, we now have over 1,500 students. We aim to serve 4,000 students in the upcoming academic year, and this building is essential for expanding the Aslag ning Balen community," said Mayor Vilma Caluag.

Pampanga Third District Senior Board Member Mica Gonzales said that her office will collaborate with the local government unit and city college to provide resources for teachers and students.

Also present during the event were Councilor Brenz Gonzales, City College President Gloria Victoria-Bañas, City Administrator Nelson Lingat, Vice Mayor Benedict Jasper "BJ" Lagman and department heads of the local government.