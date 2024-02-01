New DA Region 3 director installed

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Dr. Eduardo L. Lapuz, Jr. yesterday assumed post as officer-in-charge of the Department of Agriculture (DA) in Central Luzon (DA-3).

Lapuz replaced Crispulo G. Bautista, Jr.

The change in the leadership of DA-3 is pursuant to Special Order No. 89 Series of 2024.

The turnover was held at the DA’s regional office in Barangay Maimpis here.

Lapuz expressed commitment “to continuing the Department's goals, collaborating with the team, and addressing regional agricultural challenges.”

He outlined priorities for his tenure, including strengthening partnerships, implementing innovative agricultural practices, and enhancing program efficiency.

Bautista, in his farewell speech, highlighted the achievements under his leadership.

He emphasized DA Central Luzon's dedication to sustainable agriculture and empowering local farmers.