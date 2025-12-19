New DPWH-Bulacan execs ordered to complete projects

The newly-appointed officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Bulacan First District Engineering Office (DEO) were directed to complete unfinished dike projects in the province.

Public Works and Highways Secretary Vivencio Dizon warned them against giving in to temptations or repeating the anomalous practices of their predecessors.

Dizon reminded the new DEO officials to uphold integrity in public service.

Dizon led them in the inspection of the unfinished dike along the Pampanga River in Barangay Bulusan, Calumpit, Bulacan, the exact site where President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. made a surprise inspection following massive flooding brought by Typhoon Crising in July 2025.

The President discovered that the unfinished flood control projects were declared completed.

This prompted a nationwide investigation of all flood control projects supposedly built across the country, as the dike in Barangay Bulusan was the first officially identified ‘ghost’ flood control project in the past three years.

Dizon said it should be prioritized for completion among all flood control projects in Bulacan, with the assurance that funding for the completion of the dike projects will be sourced from the agency’s savings under the 2025 national budget.