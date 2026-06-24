New Drop Alert: Fresh Finds and Food Spots to Check Out Across Luzon at SM Supermalls

Fresh Finds for Your Next Mall Run

Whether you’re looking for affordable lifestyle picks, skincare essentials, or timeless wardrobe staples, these new stores are worth adding to your next stop!

• KKV

If you love discovering cute, useful, and “wait, I need this” finds, KKV is your new happy place. Opening soon at SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown, this first-in-the-region lifestyle store is packed with beauty products, snacks, home finds, and everyday essentials that are hard to leave without.

• Bayo

Effortless style is always in season at Bayo, soon to open on Level 3 of SM City Grand Central. Known for its easy-to-wear pieces and proudly Filipino designs, it’s the perfect stop for timeless wardrobe updates.

• Uniqlo

Everyday essentials meet thoughtful Japanese design at Uniqlo, now open on the Level 2 of SM City Marilao. From elevated basics to functional wear for daily life, it’s a go-to destination for timeless style and comfort.

• Pepper Lunch

Sizzling plates and signature Japanese favorites are now ready to serve at Pepper Lunch, located on the Level 2, West Wing Expansion of SM City Marilao. Known for its flavorful steaks, rice meals, and interactive dining experience, it’s comfort food served hot and fresh every time.

• Coffee+ at Sky Ranch

Take your coffee break a little higher at Coffee+, now brewing at its new pop-up store in Sky Ranch, SM City Pampanga. Whether you're craving your daily caffeine fix or a refreshing pick-me-up while exploring the mall, it's the perfect spot to pause and recharge!

• Sweet & Fancy

Your favorite sweet treats have found a new home! Now relocated to the Ground Level of SM City Clark, Sweet & Fancy continues to serve its signature desserts, pastries, and indulgent delights, perfect for satisfying every sweet craving!

New Food Spot to Add to Your Must-Try List

Some cravings call for something warm, hearty, and packed with flavor.

If you love your fried chicken with a bold twist, Crazy Curry is one to add to your must-try list. Their newly opened branch at SM Center Imus, this homegrown concept and first-ever branch in SM serves the Philippines’ first and original curry fried chicken. Expect crispy chicken coated in its signature savory curry flavor, plus burgers, rice meals, and other comfort food favorites made for every kind of craving.

New discoveries are always popping up at SM Supermalls, giving you more reasons to explore, try something different, and enjoy the little surprises along the way.

Drop by and see what’s new at your most-loved mall, SM Supermalls—All For You.

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