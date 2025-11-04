New Homes That Feel Like a Great Big Park: SMDC Launches 'Nature'

​Everything Close By

​A key idea for SMDC Nature is the "15-minute home." This means that important things like schools, markets, transport, and parks are always close enough to walk to or get to quickly.

​This smart planning means you spend less time stuck in traffic and more time with the people you love. Ms. Sy put it simply: “Accessibility is part of livability. It’s about being near what you need so life becomes easier and more enjoyable.”

​Wellness Built Right In

​These new communities are made to help you feel good and stay balanced. You'll find wide paths shaded by trees for nice walks, and open spaces that make you want to move and relax. It's about making wellness a part of your daily life, not something you have to drive to.

​“Nature isn’t something we add after,” Ms. Sy shared. “It’s built into how we plan our spaces—from the way air flows through buildings to how people move, rest, and connect.”

​Good for You, Good for the Earth

​SMDC Nature is also serious about being responsible and sustainable. The buildings use smart features like solar systems and motion-sensor lights in common areas to use up to 35% less power. That’s like planting over 10,000 trees every year for each project!

​They also save water with rainwater collection and special low-flow bathroom fixtures. Plus, they use large water tanks to help protect communities like Charm and Field Residences from flooding.

​To make this commitment official, SMDC also teamed up with Buskowitz Energy Inc. to put solar panels on many projects. This big step is part of SM Prime’s promise to hit Net Zero by 2040, which means working to balance out the greenhouse gases they put into the air.

​With the tagline “Where Life Grows With You,” SMDC Nature promises to create homes that truly nurture. As Ms. Sy said, these are homes “that help people live well today, and remain valuable for generations to come.”