New lady legislators league officers elected

The Lady Local Legislators’ League (LLLL) Pampanga elected its new set of officers during the group's first Provincial General Assembly held recently.

The LLLL, composed of women legislators in the province, aims to strengthen collaboration among its members while promoting responsive and inclusive governance.

Pampanga Second District Board Member Claire Elected D. Lim was elected as president of the organization.

Another Second District Board Member Fritzie David-Dizon was voted as vice president of the group.

The other incoming officers are Councilor Edith V. Kabigting of Arayat as secretary; Councilor Ma. Victoria Q. Pama of Macabebe as treasurer; Councilor Rubina R. Simbulan of San Simon as auditor; and Councilor Ma. Victoria M. Mendoza as public relations officer.

Members of the Board of Directors are Councilor Michelle R. Corpuz of Guagua; Councilor Raquel L. Pineda of the City of San Fernando; Councilor Angelina C. Angeles of Bacolor; Councilor Pinky F. Pangan of Santo Tomas; Councilor Princess Fatima D. Mercado of Minalin; 3rd District Board Member Michaeline Mercado; and Councilor Esmeralda B. Suba of San Luis.

The new officers are expected to spearhead the programs and initiatives for the upcoming term, focusing on advancing ethical, responsive, and women-centered local legislation in Pampanga.