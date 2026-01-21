New LPA outside PAR, Ada unlikely to affect PH

MANILA – Both the low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and Tropical Depression Ada (international name Nokaen) are unlikely to affect the country's weather condition for the next 24 hours, the weather bureau said Wednesday.

The LPA, last tracked 2,225 kilometers east of southeastern Mindanao, has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours, said Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Benison Estareja.

"Just like Ada, the LPA has no direct effect on any part of the country," he said in a press briefing.

Ada, last located 1,245 km. east of Central Luzon, continues to move away at 10 kph, Estareja added.

The cyclone maintained its strength, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

PAGASA forecasts Ada to weaken into a low pressure area today.

Meanwhile, Estareja said the northeast monsoon continues to affect many areas.

It is forecast to bring strong to gale-force gusts across most of Luzon, Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte, Basilan and Tawi-Tawi.

Gale warning is still hoisted over the eastern seaboards of Luzon and northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon, PAGASA said. (PNA)