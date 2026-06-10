New Mabalacat police chief assumes post

The newly-appointed chief of police in Mabalacat City, Lieutenant Colonel Jose Charlmar Gundaya, paid a courtesy call Mayor Geld Aquino on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

The two officials discussed the coope between the Local Government Unit and the Philippine National Police, as well as programs on peace and order in the city.

Aquino assured the Mabalacat City Police Station of his support for initiatives to strengthen the campaign against criminality and ensure a safe peaceful community.

Gundaya expressed his commitment to work with the local government and various sectors in advancing programs that will help sustain peace and order in Mabalacat.