New Minalin dialysis center inaugurated

The newly-constructed dialysis center in Minalin town was inaugurated on Thursday, January 29.

The event was led by Senator Lito Lapid, Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) Chief Operating Officer and former Pampanga governor Mark Lapid, and Mayor Philip Naguit.

They were joined by fourth district Representative Anna York Bondoc, Board Member Kaye Naguit and other officials.

Located in Barangay Sta. Catalina, the facility is expected to benefit patients who previously had to travel to neighboring towns for treatment.

Senator Lapid allocated ?10-million for the construction of the dialysis center building.

The senator said he continues to seek funding for programs and projects that will benefit his fellow Kapampangans.

“Para po sa kapwa Kapampangan at Pilipino, patuloy po ang trabaho natin para makatulong. Kahit po parati nila akong sinasabihan na hindi nagsasalita, nandito naman po ‘yung mga proyektong naipapagawa natin,” Lapid said.

The municipal government of Minalin entered into a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with St. Marina Margarita Health Care Inc. for the procurement of 12 dialysis machines and other medical equipment.

Naguit said the new facility will help in "easing the burden on dialysis patients by reducing travel time and related expenses."

He added that 15 patients are currently receiving treatment at the center.

Profiling and transfer of an additional 46 patients to the LGU-run facility are ongoing, according to the mayor.