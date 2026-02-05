New MV 5-year registration validity effective Feb 15

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced on Wednesday that the validity of registration of brand new cars and motorcycles is now five years, two years more than the current three years.

The five-year validity of new vehicles registration will start on February 15, 2026.

The Department of Transportation and LTO releases a department order and memorandum circular on the extended registration validity.

"This aims to reduce the line of applicants at LTO branches and for public convenience. It also complements the benefits offered by car dealers, including longer warranties. Vehicle dealers have leveled up, so we will also level up with our policies,” said Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez.

"But once the five-year validity expires, car owners will have to register their vehicles every year thereafter," he added.

Lopez said that he will ask the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. and car dealers and manufacturers, to help car and motorcycle owners in the registration fees of brand-new vehicles, since most dealerships offer free registration to prospective buyers.

Under Republic Act No. 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, no motor vehicle shall be used or operated on any public highway unless it is registered.

Vehicle owners caught driving an unregistered vehicle will be fined P10,000 and their vehicles be impounded by the agency.