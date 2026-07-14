New Pampanga-based comedy group formed

Kapampangan bloggers, comedians, and content creators have formed Pinoy Jowk Box, a Pampanga-based entertainment group aiming to bring Kapampangan and Filipino humor from digital platforms to live audiences.

According to the organizers, Pinoy Jowk Box was established to create more opportunities for local comedy content creators by performing beyond social media.

It also seeks to strengthen collaboration among Pampanga vloggers through live entertainment, festivals, community events, and digital contents.

Pinoy Jowk Box is set to make its first major public appearance during the 3rd Ablas Ning Balas Festival in Porac on July 19, 2026.

The group is spearheaded by Louie and Josie Sison of Where in Pampanga, Gab and Kaye Diaz of Let’s Go Pampanga and ManilaRepublic.com, under the creative direction of Jason Pabalan of Uyat Artista.

Its members include Bels TV, Juper TV, Murph TV, Bubuy Kabulakbuy, Giligit and Mymy, Vavaing Kapampangan, Jessel Kabalungos, Gelay Malagu, Momie Velle and Dadie Bakal, and Marc Pangilinan.

Organizers said the group members have a combined social media following of more than four million, an average monthly reach exceeding 30 million, and more than one million monthly engagements in various platforms.

Pinoy Jowk Box first appeared as a group during LALANG 2026, an event organized by the Central Luzon Influencer and Content Creator Society Inc. on March 14, 2026 at the Madison Crown Hotel.

The group said it is planning to collaborate with local government units, private organizations, businesses, and event organizers to expand Filipino comedy and Kapampangan entertainment nationwide.