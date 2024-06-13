New Pampanga top cop vows to work on peace and order

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Newly-installed Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPPO) director Colonel Jay Dimaandal has vowed to work on the peace and order of the province.

Dimaandal assumed the position on Wednesday, June 12, replacing Colonel Levi Hope Basilio who was relieved due to the recent raid on a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO) in Porac town.

Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo Jr., director of the Police Regional Office III, presided over the assumption ceremony which featured the symbolic turnover of the office symbol, property book, and the folder of existing plans, programs, and activities.

In his speech, Dimaandal stressed the importance of maintaining peace and order for sustained progress in Pampanga.

He also cited the significance of community engagement, transparency, and the relentless pursuit of justice in achieving the goal.

Dimaandal yesterday met with chiefs of police in the province to lay out his plans for the PPPO.

He directed his police chiefs to swiftly report significant incidents, adhere to the programs set by higher headquarters, and strictly follow police operational procedures to ensure effective operations.

“Let us triple our efforts to provide the people of Pampanga with a safe and peaceful environment,” he told chiefs of police.

Before assuming his new post, Dimaandal served as the commander of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 3.

He was a member of Philippine National Police Academy “Sinaglaya” Class of 2002.