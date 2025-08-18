New PCL leaders vow to work with prov'l gov't

The newly-elected officers of the Philippine Councilors League (PCL) Pampanga Chapter, headed by Porac Councilor Maynard Lapid, have vowed to work with the provincial government, under the leadership of Governor Lilia Pineda.

This, after the governor administered the oathtaking of the PCL Pampanga leaders on Monday.

Lapid cited several programs for the councilors in the province including education and health.

The other PCL Pampanga executive officers are Secretary General Mark Louie Tongol Arceo, Treasurer Jerome Ian Sumang Gaddi, Auditor Edith Velasquez Kabigting, PRO Renato Quiambao Gopez, Business Manager Patricia Anne Acorda

The Federation Directors include Patricia Anne Acorda, Venacio S. Macapagal, Donato Kabigting III, Joan Manugue Carreon, Nelson David Dizon, Renz Louie Matic Canias, Michael Angelo T. Lopez, Allen Maglalang Dungo, and Jennifer Navarro Macalino.

Board Members Fritzie David- Dizon, Cherry Manalo, Claire Lim, Christian Halili, Dr. Kaye Naguit, and Chief of Staff to the Vice Governor Angelina Blanco also took their respective oath of office during the event