New San Simon bridge opened

SAN SIMON — Residents from the remote villages here now have access to the town proper following the opening of the San Nicolas-San Pedro bridge yesterday morning.

Pampanga Fourth District Representative Anna York Bondoc, Governor Dennis Pineda and Mayor Abundio “JP” Punsalan led the ceremonial ribbon-cutting and blessing for the infrastructure.

Bondoc said the old steel bridge in Barangay San Miguel was relocated to connect Barangay San Nicolas to San Pedro going to public facilities and major roads such as McArthur Highway and North Luzon Expressway.

“Dahil ginagawa na pong concrete ‘yung San Miguel Bridge, nilipat po natin old steel bridge at pinagawan ng maayos na approaches para mas mapabilis ang byahe hindi lang po dito sa San Simon, kundi ‘yung manggagaling din ng San Luis,” she said.

Prior to the bridge opening, Punsalan said residents of Barangays San Nicolas and Sta. Cruz need to travel at least 20 minutes by land, or cross the Pampanga River via boat to reach the municipal hall.

He added that travel expenses of residents from the two villages, as well as those from Barangay San Miguel and Concepcion will be minimized as the bridge will temporarily serve as a detour road for San Miguel Bridge.

“Gusto natin mas maging mas convenient ang byahe ng ating mga kababayan na nasa kabilang ilog. Pinilit namin na iopen bago magtag-ulan dahil tumataas ang tubig sa ilog, at delikado sa mga nagbabangka, lalo na sa mga estudyante,” the mayor said.

Punsalan assured his constituents that he will continue coordinating with the provincial and national government for more road projects in the town.

“Nagpapasalamat po tayo sa DPWH sa mabilis nilang aksyon sa pakiusap natin na gawin na ang CDCP Road at malapit na rin pong matapos ‘yun ngayon. ‘Yung sa NLEX tapos na rin po at ‘yung daan at tulay sa Tulaoc ginagawa na rin,” he said.