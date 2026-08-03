New wellness space opens in CSF

Sanctuary by Movement Space, which offers world-class yoga, pilates, and specialized movement modalities, opened its brand-new studio at the Metro Oil Building in Brgy. San Isidro in this city on July 29, 2026.
It also unveiled the first-ever Wall Rope Yoga facility in Pampanga, which uses tailored wall harnesses and adjustable rope systems, enabling practitioners to achieve deeper stretches, improved spinal traction, and precise postural alignment under expert guidance.
In addition to wall rope yoga, the new studio is also equipped with state-of-the-art heated facilities, with classes designed to increase flexibility, boost circulation, and foster deep detoxification, including Hot Yoga, Hot Pilates and Hot Barre.
Alongside these newest innovations, Sanctuary by Movement Space continues to serve as Pampanga's premier destination for signature Aerial Yoga and diverse multi-style movement offerings, including Mat Pilates and classic Barre classes suited for all fitness levels.
"Our mission has always been to elevate the wellness standard in Pampanga by making world-class movement modalities accessible to our community," stated the Loree Sicat, co-Founder of Movement Space. "With Sanctuary, we created a serene, state-of-the-art haven where individuals can explore movement in all its forms—from the precision of wall rope yoga to the energizing heat of hot pilates and barre."