New wellness space opens in CSF

Sanctuary by Movement Space, which offers world-class yoga, pilates, and specialized movement modalities, opened its brand-new studio at the Metro Oil Building in Brgy. San Isidro in this city on July 29, 2026.

It also unveiled the first-ever Wall Rope Yoga facility in Pampanga, which uses tailored wall harnesses and adjustable rope systems, enabling practitioners to achieve deeper stretches, improved spinal traction, and precise postural alignment under expert guidance.

In addition to wall rope yoga, the new studio is also equipped with state-of-the-art heated facilities, with classes designed to increase flexibility, boost circulation, and foster deep detoxification, including Hot Yoga, Hot Pilates and Hot Barre.