New World Diagnostics opens in Mabalacat City

New World Diagnostics opened its 23rd branch in Mabalacat City.

The firm said it will be providing access to diagnostic services for residents in Mabalacat and nearby communities.

New World Diagnostics President Dr. Patricia Tan described the opening as a meaningful achievement for the company.

She emphasized the company's commitment to bring more accessible and advanced diagnostic care closer to patients.

Tan also expressed appreciation to the company’s employees for their hard work and dedication.

She said the staff have helped drive the growth of New World Diagnostics.

New World Diagnostics Chairman Dr. Samuel Ang, for his part, highlighted the company’s commitment to serve communities through reliable and accurate diagnostic results.

The company is marking 30 years of operations this year, he said.

Established in 1996, New World Diagnostics was founded with the goal of building a medical laboratory that would serve the Filipino community and contribute to better health.

The firm's mission includes the improvement of its systems, procedures, technology and facilities while delivering quality, socially responsive healthcare services.

The newly-opened branch is located at the Puregold Dau Compound, MacArthur Highway in Barangay Dau.

Among the services offered by the new facility are X-ray, mammography, ECG, 2D Echo, general ultrasound, OB ultrasound, drug testing, blood testing, among others.

Mabalacat City Mayor Geld Aquino welcomed the new investor.

He underscored the important role of the private-sector in strengthening local healthcare services.

Aquino said the city government is committed to create an environment where businesses can thrive while generating opportunities for residents.

He stressed that quality diagnostic services are not only about obtaining accurate results but also about helping healthcare professionals identify conditions early, prevent diseases, and manage patients more effectively.

According to Aquino, investments in healthcare facilities help improve the overall quality of health services available to the community.

The new branch adds to New World Diagnostics’ growing presence continuing it's mission of providing affordable and accessible healthcare services.

The company said its vision is to become the most preferred diagnostic center in the country by 2028.