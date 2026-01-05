New Year and Still Under God’s Grace

Just like that, another year has passed. As 2026 begins, we welcome a fresh chapter filled with new promises, challenges, and opportunities while carrying with us the lessons learned from the year that was.

As we look forward to the next 365 days, it is fitting to reflect on the milestones of the past year, not to dwell on what has been, but to embrace the positive aspects and learnings that will help us grow into better individuals.

On a personal note, 2025 was a remarkable year for my family and me, far better than 2024. Despite its share of ups and downs, it brought countless blessings and opportunities.

One of the greatest highlights was being accepted as a scholar of the Public Management Development Program (PMDP) and joining the Middle Managers Class Batch 35 – Padayon. To say that I was inspired by this journey would be an understatement. From sleepless nights working with my Learning Team, living in San Nicolas with a foster family, developing and implementing our Capstone Project, to being part of the 39-strong Padayon Batch, every experience was transformative. My leadership journey did not end with the CP Revalida or the Graduation Ceremony; in fact, it has only just begun.

Being part of this prestigious program of the Development Academy of the Philippines opened doors for growth both as a leader and as a public servant. It was a continuous process of self-discovery and improvement. Learning from top-notch professors and resource persons was an invaluable experience that strengthened my motivation and commitment to becoming a peak-performing public manager.

Another blessing was seeing my children excel academically during the first two quarters of the school year. While we have always emphasized that character matters more than grades, it still fills us with pride to see them do well. Hearing teachers describe them as respectful, kind, and thoughtful remains one of the most rewarding moments of my parenting journey.

Lastly, I am deeply grateful for my family, especially my husband and two children, who stood by me throughout the year. Even when I was away for six months in Tagaytay City for the MMC Residential Training, they managed the daily grind and continued to give me unwavering support and understanding.

Above all, through every challenge that tested my faith and confidence, my parents, siblings, in-laws, and most of all my husband were there to encourage me. This, to me, is the greatest blessing of 2025, a testament that God never ceased to care for my family and me amidst life’s trials.

As I step into 2026, I do so with my head and heart held high, anchored in the hope of the Lord’s will, love, and protection. With His grace as my stronghold, I look forward to what this new year will bring.