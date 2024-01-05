New Year Lesson No. 1: Stop Pleasing Everyone

In today's society, there is an overwhelming pressure to please everyone. We are constantly bombarded with messages telling us to be agreeable and avoid conflict at all costs. However, I argue that it is impossible and even detrimental to try and please everybody.

Firstly, attempting to please everyone is an exercise in futility. Every individual has their own unique set of preferences, beliefs, and values. It is simply impossible to cater to the needs of every single person we encounter. By trying to do so, we end up compromising our own authenticity and diluting our true selves.

Moreover, constantly seeking approval from others can lead to a loss of self-confidence and self-worth. When we prioritize the opinions of others over our own desires and values, we become susceptible to manipulation and lose sight of what truly matters to us. It is crucial to recognize and respect other people's opinions of you. It is a fundamental aspect of building healthy relationships, fostering understanding, and promoting tolerance. Respecting others' opinions not only demonstrates maturity but also allows for personal growth. We must acknowledge that everyone has their own unique perspective, thus we become more receptive to different ideas and beliefs. This fosters a culture of inclusivity and acceptance, where diverse opinions are valued rather than dismissed.

Additionally, trying to please everyone often results in a lack of assertiveness. We may find ourselves saying yes when we really want to say no or going along with decisions that go against our better judgment. This not only erodes our sense of autonomy but also hinders personal growth and development.

Lastly, it is important to recognize that not everyone's opinion holds equal weight or value. Some individuals may have ulterior motives or biases that cloud their judgment. It is crucial for us to discern whose opinions truly matter in order to maintain our integrity.

We must always remember that attempting to please everybody is an unattainable goal that ultimately leads us away from our authentic selves. By prioritizing the opinions of others over our own desires and values, we compromise our self-confidence and autonomy. Instead of striving for universal approval, let us focus on being true to ourselves while respecting the diversity of perspectives around us.