New Year Lesson No. 3: Accepting criticisms

Anyone who does not know the trending issue about Jo Koy now must have come back from outer space or just have woken up from a deep slumber like Sleeping Beauty. The Filipino-American stand-up comedian received major backlash after his hosting stint for the 2024 Golden Globes, especially for his joke concerning Taylor Swift who was present during the event.

In an interview, Jo Koy admitted to "feeling hurt" about the criticisms he received but was quick to point out that he definitely "had fun" doing the job. It should be mentioned that he accepted the hosting stint merely ten days before the awards night because no one else had wanted to accept the job.

Jo Koy said "I had fun. You know, it was a moment that I’ll always remember.” It’s a tough room. It was a hard job, I’m not going to lie…I’d be lying if [I said] it doesn’t hurt. I hit a moment there where I was like, ‘Ah.’ Hosting is just a tough gig. Yes, I’m a stand-up comic but that hosting position it’s a different style. I kind of went in and did the writer’s thing. We had 10 days to write this monologue. It was a crash course. I feel bad, but I got to still say I loved what I did.”

Well, just like any issue, this too shall pass. But there's always something we can learn from this experience and that is, to accept even the most painful and uncalled-for criticisms. Criticism is an essential part of personal growth and development. It allows us to reflect on our actions, behaviors, and decisions. However, accepting criticism can be challenging for many individuals. Some people view it as a personal attack or a sign of failure. Yet, if we learn to embrace criticism with an open mind and a positive attitude, it can lead to significant improvements in various aspects of our lives.

Firstly, accepting criticism helps us identify our weaknesses and areas for improvement. When someone points out our flaws or mistakes, it provides us with an opportunity to self-reflect and make necessary changes. Without constructive criticism, we may remain oblivious to our shortcomings and continue making the same errors repeatedly.

Secondly, accepting criticisms fosters personal growth by promoting self-awareness and humility. It takes courage to acknowledge one's imperfections and accept feedback from others. By doing so, we demonstrate a willingness to learn from our mistakes and strive for continuous improvement.

Lastly, accepting criticism strengthens relationships with others. When we are receptive to feedback, it shows that we value the opinions of those around us. This encourages open communication and trust within relationships.

Embracing criticism is crucial for personal development as it helps us recognize areas for improvement, and promotes self-awareness and humility while strengthening relationships with others. Therefore, let us welcome criticisms as stepping stones towards becoming better versions of ourselves.