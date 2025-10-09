Newborn baby found in kangkong plantation

A newborn baby was rescued from a kangkong plantation in Barangay San Vicente, Macabebe, recently.

Police said a resident reported hearing a baby crying at the back of the barangay hall.

Policemen and barangay personnel conducted a search and found a bloodstained towel floating in knee-deep water and thick kangkong vegetation.

Wrapped inside the towel was a newborn baby boy, with umbilical cord and minor injuries.

The infant was taken to a nearby hospital and now in good condition.

Barangay officials coordinated with the police and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for the baby’s care and protection.

Authorities are now searching for the child’s parents, who are believed to be non-resident of said barangay. Local health workers claimed that they are familiar with all pregnant women in their community.

Officials urged the baby’s parents to coordinate with the barangay officials to check on the child’s condition.