Newly-renovated hospital in Bacolor set to open

Residents of Bacolor in will soon have access to upgraded local healthcare as the newly-renovated Ricardo Rodriguez Memorial Hospital is scheduled to open this May, the provincial government of Pampanga announced.

The facility now features a three-story Level 1 hospital with a 75-bed capacity.

The hospital has been modernized to provide essential medical services. It is equipped with diagnostic tools including X-ray, 2D echocardiogram, and ultrasound.

Governor Lilia Pineda said the reopening of the facility will significantly reduce the need for residents to travel to the City of San Fernando for treatment.

This development was shared by Pineda during a recent medical mission in the town.

Meanwhile, the Capitol said ?15 million has been allotted for road improvements in front of the municipal hall to support better access to public services.

At the same outreach activity, about 1,100 residents received free medical consultations, maintenance medicines, food packs, underwear, and hygiene kits.