Next agenda for Barangay Captains

After the election dust has settled with the majority of candidates for the 2023 BSKE already proclaimed but have to formally take oath and assume their coveted public office, sources from the grapevine reveal their next agenda: ABC presidency.

The Association of Barangay Councils or ABCs (some equate the C with captains) are formal organizations of all the barangays in the Philippines with almost 42,000 barangay members. Each barangay is represented in the association by their Punong Barangay (captain, chairman, head) and they are structured into chapters. Formally and under the local government code, the councils of barangay captains or punong barangays are called Liga ng mga Barangays.

There are chapter officers whose president represent the same into the higher Sanggunian. The chapters are formed at different levels corresponding to each hierarchy of local government units. An example of such is the President of the municipal chapter of the Liga who shall represent such in the Sangguniang Bayan.

The President of the Provincial Liga ng mga Barangay meanwhile shall represent their organization in the Sangguniang Panlalawigan. There is likewise the national Liga ng mga Barangay whose president represents the organization as a whole. The biggest chapter at the national level is called the National Liga and its members are composed of duly elected presidents of all the highly urbanized cities, provincial chapters and Metropolitan Manila chapters.

The Local Government Code of 1991 as enshrined in Republic Act 7160 outlines the powers, functions and duties of the associations that includes giving priority to programs for the total development of barangays in consonance with the policies, programs and projects of the national government.

After the BSKE, there looms another election for the officers of the respective ligas of barangays, whose elected president as I have mentioned, shall represent the barangay councils in the higher sanggunian. Such president becomes an ex-officio member of the respective higher council and is somewhat promoted into a higher position.

Since time immemorial, there are the favorites or those who are preferred to become the presidents of municipal chapters. Usually they get the “blessings” from city or municipal mayors so they can become an ex-officio member of the sangguniang panlungsod or sangguniang bayan.

Campaigning, although often made discreet, is not prohibited for one to become a president of the leagues of barangays. Although those preferred and “blessed” are usually elected.

Being president of these associations is no joke as it also entails the duties and responsibilities of the liga they represent. The elections of liga presidents are serious and need evaluation of candidates on their qualifications and the leadership qualities of being the heads of ligas.

