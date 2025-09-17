NGCP: AS hike August 2025 transmission rates

Higher Ancillary Services (AS) costs pushed up transmission rates in August 2025, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) announced.

The overall equivalent average transmission rate for the August 2025 billing period rose by 7.09% to PhP1.4171/kWh, up from July’s PhP1.3233/kWh, according to NGCP.

AS charges climbed by PhP0.0787/kWh, from PhP0.5872/kWh in July to PhP0.6659/kWh in August.

The power firm said AS rates are pass-through costs for power supplied by AS providers during supply-demand imbalance.

Charges are remitted directly to generating companies with bilateral contracts with NGCP, and to the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP) for AS sourced from the Reserve Market.

NGCP said it does not earn from AS and does not benefit from changes in AS prices.

The company clarified that its transmission wheeling rate or the fee for delivering power through its grid barely changed, inching up by PhP0.0047/kWh, from PhP0.5923/kWh in July to PhP0.5970/kWh in August.

“For August 2025, NGCP charges only about PhP0.5970/kWh for its transmission service, while Ancillary Services remain the biggest component of transmission-related costs,” the grid operator said.