NGCP: Transmission rates down in June 2026 bills

Power transmission service provider NGCP announced a reduction in overall transmission rates for end consumers this June, driven by lower transmission wheeling and ancillary services (AS) rates.

For the May 2026 billing period, overall average transmission rates declined by 9.33% to PhP1.4492/kWh, from PhP1.5983/kWh in April.

The decrease was due to lower wheeling and AS rates. NGCP’s transmission wheeling rates went down by 6.99%, from PhP0.6028/kWh in the April 2026 billing period to PhP0.5607/kWh in the May 2026 billing period.

Meanwhile, AS rates decreased by 10.73% to PHP0.7220/kWh, compared to PhP0.8088/kWh in April.

Transmission wheeling rates refer to what NGCP charges for its core service of delivering electricity, while AS rates cover the pass-through costs of services sourced from the Reserve Market and from providers with bilateral contracts with NGCP to stabilize the grid during power supply-demand imbalances.

“For the June 2026 electric bill of end consumers, NGCP charges only 56 centavos per kWh for the delivery of its services,” NGCP said, adding that its revenues are revenue-capped and regulated by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).