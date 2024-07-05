NHCP installs historical marker at Tarlac Capitol

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) installed a historical marker at the Tarlac Provincial Capitol on July 4, 2024 to recognize its significance in the history of the province and the country.

According to the NHCP, the marker will symbolize the quest to preserve and protect the provincial Capitol for the next generation of the people of Tarlac.

The provincial government was transferred to Tarlac City after the Casa Real or Casa Gobierno burned in March 1906.