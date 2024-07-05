NHCP installs historical marker at Tarlac Capitol

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) installed a historical marker at the Tarlac Provincial Capitol on July 4, 2024 to recognize its significance in the history of the province and the country.
According to the NHCP, the marker will symbolize the quest to preserve and protect the provincial Capitol for the next generation of the people of Tarlac.
The provincial government was transferred to Tarlac City after the Casa Real or Casa Gobierno burned in March 1906.
A concrete Capitol building was constructed by then Bureau of Public Works in 1914 under the helm of Governor Manuel Leon in 1909, picturing it as “The Most Commanding Capitol.”
The Capitol served as headquarters of the Japanese during World War 2 in which it sustained damages.
The building was reconstructed in 1950 by virtue of the Philippine Rehabilitation Act of 1946.
Governor Susan Yap said the provincial government continues to preserve and protect not only the edifice but also the history of Tarlac and its contributions to the country's development and culture.