NIA: 273-MT BBM rice produced in C. Luzon

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) reported on Wednesday that some 273 metric tons of Bagong Bayaning Magsasaka or BBM were produced in Central Luzon.

These are equivalent to around 23,000 bags of 10-kilo BBM rice, which is available exclusively through Kadiwa ng Pangulo caravans.

This production contributes to the program's nationwide target of cultivating rice across 40,000 hectares, with Central Luzon accounting for 1,700 hectares.

This is under NIA's contract farming program, an initiative that provides participating farmers with P50,000 in initial assistance, which includes P30,000 for seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides, along with P20,000 in cash to cover labor costs.

After each harvest, NIA collects the rice and compensates farmers with an additional P50,000 for five metric tons delivered.

The agency said BBM rice is sold to senior citizens, persons with disabilities, solo parents, and Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program beneficiaries at a price of P29 per kilo.

The BBM rice recipients are identified through collaboration between local government units and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The agency said that over 10,000 bags have been distributed to Kadiwa stores, with another 10,000 bags prepared for distribution.

The NIA Rice Contract Farming Program focuses on targeted support to enhance production and ensure market access for farmers, significantly contributing to food security in the country.