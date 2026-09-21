NIA eyes P699.5-M for repair of Sto Cristo dam, other infra

Pampanga Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda on Monday convened a meeting with officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) to discuss projects that need to be implemented in response to infrastructure damaged by successive heavy rains that affected many Kapampangans.

One of the topics discussed was the repair of the damaged portion of Sto. Cristo Dam in Lubao town.

On August 28, 2026, monsoon rains overwhelmed the dam allowing floodwaters to carve new channels through residential areas and wash away several homes.

NIA said it has already submitted a ₱699.5-million proposal for the rehabilitation of the dam and its related facilities to improve water flow.

The proposal includes the

rehabilitation of Sto. Cristo Dam, including a 100-meter retaining wall and embankment works worth ₱292.68 million.

The agency also cited the repair of the damaged Gumain Main Canal North and siphon, and the construction of drainage and irrigation canals for ₱19 million.

Another proposal is the upgrading of upstream slope protection works, including the installation of a 500-meter parapet wall upstream of the dam with ₱19 million funding.

The NIA also discussed the restoration of slope protection along Cabangcalan Creek, covering 600 meters on both sides for ₱368 million.

During the meeting, the officials also tackled the protection of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), which was severely affected by continuous heavy rains.

The provincial government, together with the DPWH and NIA, has formed a Technical Working Committee that will develop a concrete plan to reduce flooding and identify silted or blocked waterways.

The proposed plan will be presented to Manny V. Pangilinan and Ramon S. Ang for assistance.

The provincial government also bared the rehabilitation of the damaged portions of the San Fernando–Sto. Tomas–Minalin Tail Dike.

The DPWH Second District Engineering Office said hauling operations will begin along the Labuan River in Barangay Sta. Ursula.

The sand that will be extracted from the area will be used as reinforcement material for the repair of the damaged sections of the tail dike.

Together with DPWH and NIA, the provincial government, assured to carry out measures for the rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure and strengthen flood protection in Pampanga.