The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) is preparing P900 million for the rehabilitation of Sto. Cristo Dam in Lubao, which was damaged during heavy rainfall in September 2026, according to the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

Citing NIA Region III Acting Regional Manager Christian Manalo, the Capitol said the proposed funding had been submitted to the agency's board for budget inclusion.

Manalo said preparations for the procurement requirements are also underway.

The official added that the agency expects to proceed with the procurement process within the first quarter of 2027.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has allocated ?49.9 million for the ongoing repair and maintenance of the revetment and road dike along the Gumain-Porac Diversion Channel near the dam, the Capitol reported.

The provincial government cited DPWH Second District Engineering Office District Engineer Magelan Arcega as saying that the amount would fund the infrastructure works along the diversion channel.

The projects are expected to help restore damaged infrastructure and strengthen flood protection for communities surrounding the dam.

The provincial government added that the infrastructure initiatives are being pursued alongside assistance and relocation programs for families affected by the incident.