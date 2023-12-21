NIA preps for effects of El Niño in NE towns

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) has stepped up preparations for the possible effects of El Niño in eight Nueva Ecija towns.

The NIA Upper Pampanga River Integrated Irrigation Systems (UPRIIS) identified the eight towns as the municipalities of Licab, Lupao, Quezon, Santo Domingo, Llanera, and parts of Talavera as well as the Science City of Muñoz and San Jose City.

The NIA-UPRIIS said the preparations against the phenomenon include cloud seeding, alternate wetting and drying technology, dry land preparation, and the use of early maturing varieties of rice wherein the agency partnered with the Philippine Rice Research Institute in educating the farmers.

The NIA-UPRIIS targets to irrigate about 14,000 hectares of farmland this dry cropping season from December 2023 until April 2024.

NIA data shows that an estimated 8,000 out of 22,474 hectares of its covered farmland are at risk of being affected by the drought, but could be irrigated via the Balbalungao Small Reservoir Irrigation Project in Lupa.

The 967.19-hectare dam can irrigate approximately 500 to 900 hectares of farmland.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on May 2, 2023 raised the El Niño Alert to El Niño Advisory as the phenomenon kicked-in.

The warning “increases the likelihood of below-normal rainfall conditions.”

The state weather bureau said El Niño is already present in the central equatorial Pacificnand have given advanced information for early preparation to concerned government agencies.

Pagasa added that the peak of El Niño will occur between November 2023 and January 2024, potentially resulting in droughts in certain areas of the country.

Aside from Nueva Ecija, Pagasa said that some 28 provinces, including Batangas, Laguna, Rizal, and Quezon, could experience dry spells.

The agency added that 45 provinces, including Cavite, may face drought conditions by March next year.