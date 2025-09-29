NLEX awarded for supporting people, communities

NLEX Corporation has received an award for implementing programs that uplift the lives of people and strengthening communities.

Investors in People Philippines (IiP), an organization dedicated to advance people management practices, acknowledged the firm's approach to employee development and community support.

The company was named the 2025 People Investor of the Year and recognized as runner-up for the Social Responsibility Award.

These distinctions affirm that beyond the tollway business, NLEX Corporation serves as a catalyst for inclusive progress, committed to empowering individuals and communities through three of its flagship CSR programs.

• Pag-unlad at Paglago ng Pamayanan (PUNLA) – a capacity-building initiative for women-led small businessesthat has helped women entrepreneurs to develop sustainable and socially responsible enterprises.

• NLEX-SCTEX Community Farm – a 650-square-meter farm established in 2024 through the joint efforts of NLEX employees and volunteers that has helped enhance the food security and has provided opportunities for sustainable income for the residents of Barangay Pio, Porac, Pampanga.

• Ang Bida ng Kalsada – a children’s picture book that teaches the importance of responsible road use through engaging stories and illustrations, helping young readers adopt safe behaviors and positively influence road safety in their communities.

“Our business goes beyond providing reliable road access. It is also about creating access to personal growth and community development. Being named People Investor of the Year affirms our commitment to cultivating a workplace where employees areengaged, supported, and empowered to thrive. At the same time, earning the Social Responsibility Award reflects our dedication to initiatives that uplift and create lasting impact in the communities we serve,” said Maria Anthonette V. Allones, MPTC Chief Human Resources Officer.

In 2023, NLEX was recognized by the IiP as the leading company in the Philippines’ construction sector for its excellence in people management and commitment to fostering a positive work environment.

The company is among the top 2% of organizations worldwide with an IiP Platinum accreditation, the UK’s leading standard for people management and business improvement.

NLEX Corporation is a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the toll road arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC).