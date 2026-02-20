NLEX, Bulacan boost disaster preparedness

NLEX Corporation and the Bulacan Provincial Government partnered to strengthen disaster preparedness in the province.

In connection with this, a two-day workshop with the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF) was held recently.

The activity gathered 70 participants, including policymakers, civil servants, and disaster response personnel, to develop policies and legislation addressing disaster risks and impacts.

NLEX President and General Manager Luis S. Reñon said the initiative aims to support stronger programs, proactive planning, and coordination among stakeholders to reduce risks and improve community resilience.

Bulacan Vice Governor Alex Castro said the workshop is timely amid frequent and severe disasters.

He even noted the importance of continuous learning for public servants.

Sangguniang Panlalawigan Secretary Ma. Perpetua R. Santos said that disaster preparedness ordinances should be crafted with technical experts to ensure they are enforceable and effective.

A similar workshop was also held in Marilao with local government officials and civil service staff.

NLEX Corporation is a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation, the toll road arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation.