NLEX completes repair of bridges, overpasses

MABALACAT CITY --- The annual road maintenance program of NLEX Corporation is now in full swing to provide motorists a more convenient travel experience.

NLEX said asset maintenance has always been an integral part of the company’s operation.

The tollway firm said a portion of toll fees is earmarked for maintenance works, upholding its commitment to operate safe roads and providing excellent customer service.

“Safety and convenience must go hand in hand to maintain a high level of customer experience. While we have frequent inspections and repairs to prevent serious road damage, this comprehensive maintenance program is being done annually to improve the quality of our roads and enhance motorists’ safety,” said Luigi Bautista, NLEX Corporation President and General Manager.

Last month, the tollway company started its annual pavement repair program which targets to cover the 63,195.80 sqm section of NLEX and 39,201.14 sqm section of SCTEX.

Some portions will undergo asphalt resurfacing, whereas areas with minor damage will go through patching works, the company said.

The repair is expected to last until September and is seen to benefit thousands of motorists plying the expressways every day.

Nine NLEX bridges and overpasses were also repaired to maintain their reliability.

These include Canumay Overpass, Malis II Farm Crossing, Pritil Farm Crossing, Del Carmen Farm Crossing, San Rafael Overpass, Dalisdis Overpass, Suclaban Farm Crossing, Old Angeles Interchange, and Capaya Overpass.

Rebar replacement and girder restructure were among the engineering works done in relation to the project, NLEX said.

The 720-meter Pasig-Potrero bridge, which serves as a vital link between Subic and Clark, is also being strengthened to improve its serviceability and protect its structure.

The tollway company said it also conducts regular refurbishment of its roadway furniture.

Routine maintenance activities are being implemented to secure excellent condition of assets like roadway lighting, perimeter fences, lane markings and road signages, NLEX added.

These assets play a vital role in keeping the motorists safe and guided, the firm said.

NLEX also assured the public that while these maintenance works are ongoing, traffic management and safety measures are in place to ensure motorists’ safety and minimize travel delays.

For more information on the road maintenance schedule and other advisories, motorists are advised to follow the social media accounts of NLEX Corporation or call the hotline 1-35000.

NLEX Corporation is a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the toll road arm of the Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC).