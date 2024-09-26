NLEX Corp. awards budding enterprises

CLARK FREEPORT—The Pag-unlad at Paglago ng Pamayanan or PUNLA is one of NLEX Corporation’s community development programs to equip organizations with the knowledge and skills to help improve their enterprise.

Brgy. 171, Bagumbong Persons with Disabilities Association Inc. from Caloocan City was recognized as the NLEX PUNLA Grand Enterprise in an awarding ceremony held on September 18, 2024 in Clark Freeport.

The program was launched on March 22, 2024. NLEX collaborated with the Partnership of Philippine Support Service Agencies, Inc.(PHILSSA), a social development organization focused on community development.

They trained 60 participants from 12 small enterprises in a four sessions which ran until May.

After the training, the top five enterprises -- Makabagong Agrikultura ng Dinalupihan Marketing, Corp., CAT – Employees Dependents Producers Coop., Balanga Agrarian Reform Beneficiary MPC., Vizal Sto. Nino Rice and Livestock Farmers Association and Barangay 171 Bagumbong Person with Disability Association Inc. -- were selected based on specific criteria.

They were awarded seed money to implement their enhancement plans.

The beneficiaries also underwent coaching and mentoring sessions from June to August.

PUNLA winners were selected after a thorough evaluation by an esteemed panel composed of Angat Pinas Executive Director Raphael Martin Magno, Foundation for a Sustainable Society (FSSI) Executive Director Sixto “Dodo” Macasaet, and NLEX Corporation President Luigi L. Bautista.

Vizal Sto. Nino Rice and Livestock Farmers Association and Balanga Agrarian Reform Beneficiary Multi-Purpose Cooperative (BARB-MPC) were chosen as runners-up.

Central Azucarrera De Tarlac Employees Dependents’ Producers Cooperative (CAT EDPC) placed 3rd, Makabagong Agrikulturang Dinalupihan Marketing Cooperative (MA-DMC) secured the 2nd place spot, and Brgy. 171 Bagumbong Persons with Disabilities Association Inc. was declared as this year’s Grand Enterprise.

“We are optimistic that this is the beginning of an even greater success for these organizations now that they have the means to elevate their businesses. Our commitment does not end here. May mga programa pa rin tayong naka-line up next year upang sila ay masuportahan to ‘future-proof’ their businesses and achieve their goals,” Bautista said.

PHILSSA’s Interim National Coordinator, Rosemarie “Tootsie” Herrera said “we have witnessed their journey towards growth and we’re confident that whatever happens, magagamit nila ‘yongnatutunan nila. Binigyan sila ng PUNLA ng motibasyon namapaunlad ang kanilang negosyo, mapaunlad ang kakayahan ng kanilang miyembero habang tumutulong sa pagkalinga sakalikasan."

The enterprises received cash grants as prizes that they can use to develop and sustain their businesses. FSSI,recognizing the exceptional potential of these enterprises, pledged additional cash grants.

“Very aligned ang NLEX PUNLA sa ginagawa ng FSSI napagtulong sa mga enterprise. Tingin namin mahalaga itong mga capacity-building program sa pagpapabuti ng estado ng mgamaliliit na negosyong ito and that is what made us decide to support this program also,” said Macasaet.

NLEX vowed to continue helping its host communities achieve a better quality of life, not only through infrastructure projects but also through programs that enhance their knowledge, skills, and overall well-being.

Other projects include the NLEX Barangay Security Watch and the Barangay Responders and Advocates of Violence-Free Environment (BRAVE).

These are newly launched programs aimed at strengthening community security by teaching selected participants discipline, self-defense, and emergency response skills that they can apply and share within their communities, the tollway firm said.

NLEX Corporation is a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the toll road arm of the Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC).