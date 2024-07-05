NLEX Corp. launches animal safety campaign

CLARK FREEPORT — NLEX Corporation has launched its road safety advocacy dubbed “I Care for Strays” in Barangay Patubig, Marilao in Bulacan.

The program aims to contribute to the prevention and management of stray animal incidents inside the expressway and along local roads, the tollway firm said.

NLEX implemented the project in partnership with the Provincial Government of Bulacan, Municipality of Marilao, Bulacan Provincial Veterinary Office, Marilao Municipal Veterinary Office and the Estrella AnimalWelfare Advocates.

An orientation on animal welfare laws, responsible pet ownership, and stray animal population control was conducted for pet owners in Marilao and nearby towns.