NLEX Corp. launches animal safety campaign

CLARK FREEPORT — NLEX Corporation has launched its road safety advocacy dubbed “I Care for Strays” in Barangay Patubig, Marilao in Bulacan.
The program aims to contribute to the prevention and management of stray animal incidents inside the expressway and along local roads, the tollway firm said.
NLEX implemented the project in partnership with the Provincial Government of Bulacan, Municipality of Marilao, Bulacan Provincial Veterinary Office, Marilao Municipal Veterinary Office and the Estrella AnimalWelfare Advocates.
An orientation on animal welfare laws, responsible pet ownership, and stray animal population control was conducted for pet owners in Marilao and nearby towns.
Over 300 cats and dogs received free spay and neuter services as well as deworming and anti-rabies vaccinations.
“I-Care for Strays is our way of promoting and protecting animal welfare while ensuring the safety of our motorists and community members. By addressing and preventing incidents involving stray animals on expressways and local roads, we aim to safeguard everyone’s safety,” NLEX Corporation Vice President for Communication and Stakeholder Management Division Donna F. Marcelo said.
Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando commended the advocacy. “Ang inyong malasakit sa kaligtasan at kapakanan ng ating mga hayop ay isang mahalagang hakbang tungo sa mas ligtas at mas maayos na daan dito sa lalawigan ng Bulacan.”
Marilao Mayor Henry Lutao assured NLEX of his support for programs that benefit Marilao residents.
“We commend the dedication of NLEX in educating and assisting the residents of its host communities towards better living. Programs like ‘I Care for Strays’ significantly impact their views on animal welfare and responsible pet ownership,” he said.
Dog owner Maribeth Bondoc thanked NLEX for the project.
“Salamat po sa NLEX at nagkaroon ng libreng kapon para sa mga alaga naming hayop. Malaking tulong po ito lalo’t mas mahirap pong mag-alaga ng hayop kung dumami po ito,” she said.
Aside from the “I Care for Strays” program, NLEX Corporation also has a regular barangay-level information campaign called Kaligtasan Sa Daan (KalSaDa) where residents from NLEX, SCTEX, and NLEX Connector are educated on responsible road usage, road safety tips and ways to keep their environment safe for both residents and motorists.
NLEX Corporation is a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the toll road arm of the Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC).