NLEx Corp launches first basketball clinic for girls

CLARK FREEPORT -- NLEX Corporation has launched its first NLEX-SCTEX-NLEX Connector Women’s Basketball Clinic in partnership with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

At least 60 female high school varsity players from General T De Leon National High School (Valenzuela), Sitero Francisco Memorial National High School (Valenzuela), Kaunlaran High School (Navotas), A.F.G Bernardino Memorial Trade School (Marilao, Bulacan), Bonifacio Romero National High School (Angeles, Pampanga) and Planas High School (Porac, Pampanga) joined in the event.

Since 2014, NLEX Corporation said it has been helping promote wellness and camaraderie among the youth in its host communities through the NLEX Basketboys CSR Program.

This year, the tollway firm is supporting the UN SDG Goal no. 5 of achieving gender equality and empowering all women.

NLEX said it hopes to uplift women by providing equal opportunities to develop their talent and potential in a male-centric sport like basketball.

“NLEX is a catalyst for change in various aspects. We strive to lead in driving improvement, whether through infrastructure, technology, or fostering community growth by embracing new ideas and potential. Our goal is to begin breaking down gender barriers and provide equal opportunities for all genders. We believe that for individuals to reach their full potential, they should not face restrictions based on gender,” said NLEX Corporation President Luigi L. Bautista.

Gilas Pilipinas Women’s Basketball Team Head Coach Patrick Aquino, Gilas Pilipinas Women's 3x3 Team Manager Larry Fonacier, together with SBP Coaches Mark Solano, Hazel Yambot and Gilas Pilipinas Women’s team players Andrea Tongco, Monique Del Carmen, Janine Pontejos, Chack Cabinbin, and Afril Bernardino, conducted the basketball clinic.

Participants were taught ways to elevate their basketball game. They also underwent skills training in dribbling, passing, defensive plays, and shooting.

NLEX Corporation also conducted other programs supporting women empowerment.

Paglago at Pag-unlad ng Pamayanan or PUNLA, NLEX’s flagship community development program, equipped small but promising women-led organizations with the necessary knowledge and skills to improve and grow their enterprise.

The company launched the Barangay Responders and Advocates of Violence-free Environment (BRAVE) program in July to train young women on emergency preparedness. Program participants were also taught basic self-defense techniques by Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Meggie Ochoa.