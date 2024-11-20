NLEX Corp set to open Third Candaba Viaduct

CANDABA — Government officials from Bulacan and Pampanga, together with NLEX Corporation officers, led the inspection of the NLEX Candaba 3rd Viaduct ahead of its target opening.

Now 97 percent complete, the Candaba 3rd Viaduct is a five-kilometer-long viaduct built between two existing bridges connecting the towns of Pulilan, Bulacan, and Apalit, Pampanga.

“This project would not be possible without the support of both our public and private partners. We deem it fit to give some of our valued stakeholders a glimpse of this vital infrastructure,” NLEX Corporation President and General Manager J. Luigi L. Bautista said.

As part of the company’s decongestion program, construction of the 5 km-long Candaba 3rd Viaduct began in the third quarter of 2023.

Originally targeted to be completed in 22 months, NLEX and its construction partner, Leighton Contractors (Asia) Limited said they have worked tirelessly to improve the road’s safety and serviceability, fast-tracking the construction four months ahead of schedule.

The Zone 1, or the Pulilan section, opened to the public in August 2024, while the Zone 2 portion in Apalit became operational in October.

Once fully completed, the tollway firm said the bridge will enable greater mobility for motorists and businesses, boosting socio-economic growth.

“Despite the numerous typhoons that challenged us during construction, we remain committed to delivering this project before the Christmas holiday rush,” Bautista said.

“At NLEX, we recognize the increasing traffic demand in the country, which is why we have lined up various enhancement and expansion projects like the Candaba 3rd Viaduct, to address these concerns and provide an improved travel experience for our motorists,” he added.

Serving as a vital link between Metro Manila, Central, and Northern Luzon, this new bridge is expected to address the growing traffic demand in the north, contributing to tourism, trade, and commerce across regions.

NLEX Corporation is a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the toll road arm of the Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC).