NLEX distributes relief goods to flood-hit communities

NLEX Corporation has distributed around 500 sacks of rice and relief packages to 11 local government units (LGUs) and 64 host barangays to support families affected by flooding and severe weather.

The relief assistance reached communities in Dinalupihan and Hermosa in Bataan; San Simon, Sto. Tomas, and Apalit in Pampanga; Guiguinto, Balagtas, Bocaue, Pulilan, Plaridel, Malolos, Meycauayan, and Marilao in Bulacan; as well as the cities of San Fernando and Angeles in Pampanga; and Manila and Quezon City.

“Our responsibility goes beyond keeping our expressways safe and operational. We are also part of the communities we serve, and we have a responsibility to stand with them when they need support the most,” said NLEX President and GM Luis S. Reñon. “Through our coordination with local leaders and community partners, we can respond directly to the needs of affected families and get assistance to them as quickly as possible.”

For Barangay Duhat Chairman Faustino M. Dela Cruz of Bocaue, Bulacan, the assistance came at a critical time as families continue to recover from the flooding’s impact.

“Malaking tulong po ito sa mga pamilyang nangangailangan, lalo na sa panahon ng matinding pag-ulan at iba pang pagsubok na kinakaharap ng ating komunidad,” he said. “Ang inyong tulong ay nagsisilbing mensahe na hindi nag-iisa ang aming mga kabarangay sa panahon ng pangangailangan.”

Beyond immediate relief, the tollway company maintains emergency preparedness and response measures along NLEX, SCTEX, and NLEX Connector to help keep motorists safe during severe weather events. The company also provides relevant advisories and road status updates to help motorists make informed travel decisions, while coordinating with its host communities and local leaders to provide assistance when needed.

NLEX also works with host LGUs and communities on longer-term preparedness and risk reduction through regular waterways clean-up activities, disaster preparedness and management workshops, and proper waste management training.

The relief effort is part of NLEX Corporation’s ongoing commitment to strengthen community resilience and support disaster preparedness and response across its host communities.

NLEX Corporation is a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the toll road arm of the Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC). / Press Release