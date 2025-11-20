NLEX enhances SCTEX safety, reliability

NLEX Corporation, the concessionaire of the 94-kilometer Subic–Clark–Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), said it has carried out a series of asset enhancement and preventive maintenance works to enhance road safety and provide a smoother driving experience for motorists.

“We’re focused on delivering improvements that our motorists can truly feel on the road,” said NLEX President and General Manager Luis S. Reñon. “SCTEX has long been known for its scenic and well-maintained stretches, and we are committed to upholding that reputation by continuously investing in safety and reliability.”

To ensure safer and more comfortable travel, pavement repairs, covering approximately 3,700 square meters, were completed from Dinalupihan to Tarlac, addressing uneven surfaces and minimizing potential driving hazards.

The tollway firm also installed 22 additional sets of rumble strips at key locations along SCTEX. These strips produce mild vibrations and audible cues for drivers, promoting more attentive and safer driving behavior.

A total of 26 rumble strips are now installed across the expressway.

In addition, median or center guardrails from Dolores to Luisita are being raised by 30cm for the asphalt overlay.

This adjustment maintains safety standards and preserves roadway integrity.

Early this year, NLEX Corporation said it implemented technology upgrades in SCTEX, aimed at improving toll system efficiency and enhancing overall customer experience.

“These improvements form part of our continued efforts to maintain SCTEX as a world-class expressway built on safety, comfort, and reliability,” Reñon said.

NLEX Corporation is a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the toll road arm of the Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC).