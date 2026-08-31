NLEX gets DENR recognition for real-time air quality index

NLEX Corporation was recognized by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) Region III during the Environmental Summit 2026 for its partnership with the agency in providing the public free access to real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) data through an outdoor LED billboard along NLEX in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

The recognition was presented during the summit held in Clark Freeport on August 19, 2026.

The agency acknowledges NLEXís contribution to the public dissemination of real-time AQI data from four Regional Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations through its LED billboard.

Through the partnership, the digital billboard displays real-time air quality data from monitoring stations in San Fernando, Meycauayan, Clark, and Zambales, making environmental information more visible and accessible to motorists and the public.

ìWe thank the DENR for this opportunity. Accountability starts with awareness, and by utilizing the LED billboard, we are making vital environmental data highly visible and accessible to everyone,î said NLEX President and General Manager Luis S. ReÒon.

The tollway firm also implemented the ìRoad to Less Wasteî initiative, which promotes proper waste disposal and recycling, and tree-planting activities that have resulted in more than 200,000 trees planted across the NLEX corridor.

NLEX Corporation said it is working with government agencies and local government units on various environmental initiatives.

NLEX Corporation is a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the toll road arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC).