NLEX gets excellent energy management certification

CLARK FREEPORT— NLEX Corporation recently earned ISO 50001:2018 or the certification for excellent Energy Management Systems from DQS Certification Philippines, one of the leading international certification bodies for quality management systems and responsible energy usage.

The tollway company said it has proved its commitment to promoting energy sustainability through various initiatives like the conversion to solar power of some of its toll plazas, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and roadway lighting.

The firm also installed motion-sensor lights in its offices in Caloocan City, Valenzuela City, Bulacan, and Pampanga.

"As we are now challenged regarding the effective and efficient use of energy, NLEX once again proved their commitment and dedication in making a positive impact to the environment through the successful certification of Energy Management System (ISO 50001). The company has shown commendable programs and initiatives that will surely inspire and influence other organizations and individuals to adapt the same practices and will eventually navigate them to taking the path of greener living," DQS Managing Director Romeo Zamora said.

In 2023, NLEX Corporation successfully reduced 154 tons of CO2e emissions in its operations.

The tollway company said it is eager to increase this further as three of its technical shelters for its telecoms systems are now being powered by a hybrid system of solar energy and the traditional grid.

Apart from this, solar powered roofing systems will also be installed in their Balintawak office by the 3rd quarter of the year to minimize electric consumption in the office.

“While we aim for convenience, innovation, and modernization for our infrastructure and business, we believe that this should not be at the expense of the environment. More than a road, we want NLEX to be the leader of sustainable infrastructure in the country. We will continue to implement projects that will make a positive impact in the environment so that we will be able to leave a greener NLEX for the future generation,” NLEX Corporation President and General Manager, J. Luigi L. Bautista said.

Prior to its ISO 50001 certification, tollway company had secured and maintained accreditation for four other ISO standards namely ISO 39001:2012 Road Traffic Safety Management System (RTSMS), ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System), ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System) and ISO 45001: 2018 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System).

NLEX Corporation is a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the toll road.