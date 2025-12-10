NLEX implements programs for environment, development

The NLEX Corporation has implemented two programs that foster environmental stewardship and community growth.

These include the second Tirescape Playground, built from upcycled tires for children, and the enhanced PUNLA 2.1 program, providing customized mentoring and resources to women-led community enterprises.

“In building a sustainable community, true progress goes beyond physical infrastructure. It also means developing people and enterprises aligned with our long-term vision, as that is how lasting impact is made,” NLEX President and General Manager Luis S. Reñon said.

The Tirescape Playground transforms 300 upcycled tires into colorful park features and play materials.

Situated on a 300-square-meter lot in Barangay Bamban, Hermosa, Bataan, the recreational space will benefit around 700 children, promoting physical activity, creativity, social interaction, and environmental awareness through recycling.

The project was completed in collaboration with the Barangay Bamban officials, the Local Government Unit of Hermosa, SAVVICE Corporation, and partner transport groups, including the Confederation of Truckers Association of the Philippines and the Inland Haulers and Truckers Association.

Meanwhile, PUNLA 2.1 has entered its culminating stage. In partnership with the Philippine Support Service, the program offered more in-depth, focused mentoring sessions to address the unique needs of enterprises. Participating enterprises also received laptops to strengthen their digital and operational capabilities.

The Tirescape and PUNLA programs are part of NLEX’sprograms, which include Road to Less Waste, promoting responsible waste management, and I Care for Strays, advocating responsible pet ownership.

NLEX said these initiatives reinforce its commitment to build sustainable, inclusive, and resilient communities.

NLEX Corporation is a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the toll road arm of the Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC).