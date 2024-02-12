NLEX inaugurates safety hub in Mabalacat City

MABALACAT CITY — The NLEX Corporation recently inaugurated its Road Traffic Safety (RTS) Hub and Park in Barangay Dau here in a bid to strengthen the company’s road safety advocacy campaign.

The tollway firm said its mission is to provide safe travel to their stakeholders and minimize the number of road-related incidents.

NLEX Corporation has partnered UNICEF, Land Transportation Office, Tollways Regulatory Board, UP-NCTS, Imagine Law and local government units and others for the road safety projects like the RTS hub.

This facility used to be the old NLEX Dau Toll Supervision Building.

It was converted to provide an avenue for safety training seminars and to allow stakeholders to be educated on safe road practices and responsible driving.

Equipped with road safety gear, traffic safety devices and learning materials, guests learn about road discipline in an experiential manner.

“This RTS Hub and Park for me is a symbol of hope. It is both an image and representation of our aspiration and commitment to elevate road safety in our expressway network. I am glad that we were able to transform this asset into something more valuable for our road safety advocacy,” said NLEX Corporation President and General Manager, J. Luigi L. Bautista.

The opening ceremony was led by Bautista, LTO NCR Regional Director Roque Versoza III, TRB Deputy OIC of Regulation Division Joz Ordillano, Imagine Law’s Atty. Daphne Marcelo, UP NCTS Engineer Aileen Mappala and MPTC Chief Corporate Governance and Risk Officer Cynthia Casiño.

Elementary students from EPZA Resettlement Elementary School in Angeles City were among the first guests of NLEX Corporation’s first Road Traffic Safety Hub and Park (RTS Hub and Park).

They were exposed to road safety training and taught about road discipline through fun and engaging activities.

NLEX Corporation is a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the toll road arm of the Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC).