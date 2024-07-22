NLEX launches program for women protection

CLARK FREEPORT — NLEX Corporation recently launched a woman-centered community development program called Barangay Responders and Advocates of Violence-free Environment (BRAVE).

This program empowers young women to play a more active role in their community.

They are trained to become disaster and emergency responders for their respective barangays.

“Ang mga kababaihan ay may unique qualities na angkoppara sa tungkulin bilang community responders – sila ay highly adaptable, sensitive, at compassionate. Ito ang mga dahilan kung bakit namin binuo ang isang programang magbibigayoportunidad sa mga kabataang babae na manguna o makatulongsa kanilang barangay sa pag-manage ng sitwasyon sa tuwing may disaster or emergency,” NLEX Corporation President and General Manager J. Luigi L. Bautista said.

At least 25 participants from selected NLEX Connector host communities underwent a three-day training camp in San Fernando, Pampanga.

In partnership with the Girl Scouts of the Philippines Manila Council, a comprehensive training program on Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction Management (BDRRM), emergency first aid, and self-affirmation exercises were conducted.

Jiu-jitsu World Champion Meggie Ochoa taught the participants basic jiu-jitsu and self-defense techniques.

She also shared an empowering message to the participants.

Ochoa said that women can protect themselves and others using the right physical skills and knowledge and also be effective advocates of a violence-free environment.

“Programs like this will help them to be more equipped and ready to respond and act in emergencies,” she said.

Since 2005, NLEX Corporation said it has been at the forefront of corporate social responsibility initiatives as part of their contribution to nation-building.

The company also launched two capacity-building programs this year.

These included Pag-unlad at Paglago ng Pamayanan (PUNLA), a comprehensive training program for women-led small businesses, and Barangay Security Watch, an in-depth seminar designed to capacitate barangay police and officials with knowledge and skills in maintaining peace and order in their community.

NLEX Corporation is a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the toll road arm of the Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC).