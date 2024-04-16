NLEX launches skills development program

CLARK FREEPORT -- The NLEX Corporation has recently launched the 2024 Pag-unlad at Paglago ng Pamayanan (PUNLA), the company’s capacity building program for women-led small businesses.

“Ang Pag-unlad at Paglago ng Pamayanan, o PUNLA is one of our flagship community development initiatives aimed to equip organizations with the necessary knowledge and skills to help improve their enterprise,” NLEX Corporation Vice President for Communication and Stakeholder Management Donna F. Marcelo said.

NLEX partnered with Philippine Support Service Agencies (PHILSSA), a social development organization that focuses on community development, to train the 60 participants from 12 enterprises in a 4-session training that will last until May.

The 12 enterprises from host communities are Barangay 171 Bagumbong Person with Disability Association, Inc., Samahan ng mga Taong may Kapansanan sa Bataan (SATAMAKABA), Asosasyon ng Magbabayong sa Atis Potrero, Samahan ng Kababaihang Mananahi ng Tibag, Inc., Tabon San Jose Farmers Association, Inc., Vizal Sto. Nino Rice and Livestock Farmers Association, Balanga Agrarian Reform Beneficiary MPC (BARB-MPC), Sining Kahoy Association of Bagac, Makabakle, Kadenang Kristal at Marimar Community (MAKAMAL), Concepcion Calamansi Growers & Rice Producers, CAT – Employees Dependents Producers Cooperative, Makabagong Agrikultura ng Dinalupihan Marketing Cooperative (MA-DMC).

To propel their growth, the top 5 businesses based on the set criteria will receive grants for the implementation of their enhancement plans.

They will also undergo coaching and mentoring sessions with PHILSSA from June to August.

A reassessment will be conducted on the top 5 enterprises, leading to the selection of the grand enterprise at the end of the 8-month program.

Additional grants will be provided to further facilitate business development.

“Isang malaking karangalan ang mapabilang sa programang PUNLA. Naging daan ito para maging mas matatag ang samahan sa aming kooperatiba. Nagbigay din ng lakas ng loob ito sa aming mga miyembro dahil nakita naming may bukas palad palang organisasyon na handang umalalay sa aming munting negosyo upang mas mapalawig ito,” CAT- Employees Dependents Producers Cooperative Chairman, Teresita A. Dizon said.

NLEX also implemented other women-centric programs lined-up this year such as Basketboys Clinic for Girls and Barangay emergency responders training as the company recognizes the vital role that empowered women play in driving socio-economic development.

In addition to women empowerment initiatives, NLEX also pledges its continuing commitment to conduct programs on community development, environmental conservation, road safety awareness, and youth education.

These are aimed to make a positive impact and help uplift the quality of life of every Filipinos.

NLEX Corporation is a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the toll road arm of the Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC).