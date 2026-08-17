NLEX, Marilao LGU protect motorists, stray animals

“This partnership forms a vital part of our overarching advocacy for road safety,” said Reñon. “Through the NLEX I Care for Strays program, we reaffirm our commitment to protecting both motorists and animals. The initiative aims to reduce stray-animal-related incidents through responsible rescue operations, proper animal care, and strong collaboration with local government units.”

As part of the partnership, NLEX said it has established the NLEX Animal Rescue Team (ART), a specialized unit tasked with responding to reports of stray animals along the expressway.

Team members underwent comprehensive training conducted by the ASCF on proper and humane animal handling and rescue techniques to ensure safe retrieval and transport of animals to the facility.

The team members were also provided with the necessary vaccinations to help protect them from potential health risks associated with handling stray animals.

The municipal mayor expressed her appreciation to NLEX for the project.

"We are deeply grateful to NLEX for this initiative. This marks the first time an LGU and NLEX have collaborated to achieve two vital goals: keeping our motorists safe from the hazards posed by stray animals on high-speed roads and also ensuring the welfare of the animals," she said.

To support the shelter’s operations, NLEX said it has pledged a monthly donation of animal feed and an ongoing commitment to help monitor the health and welfare of rescued animals.

The NLEX I Care for Strays program, launched in 2024, is part of MPTC’s Mission Road Safety Campaign.

The program's initial phase focused on fostering responsible pet ownership in host communities through educational seminars, free anti-rabies vaccinations, deworming, and spay-and-neuter services.

NLEX Corporation said it continues to implement proactive engineering and community-based measures to prevent animal intrusion along the highway. These include intensified daily perimeter fence inspections, reinforced drainage culverts, and partnerships with neighboring barangays to champion responsible pet ownership at the grassroots level.