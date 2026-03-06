NLEX: Meycauayan River bridge improvement starts

The NLEX Corporation said it started major improvements on the Meycauayan River Bridge to enhance road surface quality and reduce potholes and other defects that typically emerge during the rainy season.

With this, NLEX officials asked for the patience and understanding of motorists and residents as the project is expected to result in traffic congestion in the area.

“Please expect travel delays while this project is ongoing. We appreciate our customers' understanding as we complete these works. This short-term inconvenience will result in smoother and safer travel along this stretch of the NLEX,” said Luis S. Reñon, President and General Manager of NLEX Corporation.

To facilitate the enhancement works, the tollway firm said a one-lane closure is being implemented on weekdays, with only one lane closed at a time.

All four lanes remain open to traffic during the weekend rush hours.

NLEX said one lane of the East Service Road, between Ever Memorial Park in Lawang Bato, Valenzuela, and Libtong, Meycauayan, is being used as a compensating lane for vehicles traveling north during the closure.

As the northbound repairs are completed, work will shift to the southbound side.

A counterflow scheme will be implemented for Manila-bound motorists while the East Service Road continues to serve northbound traffic, the tollway corporation said.

Motorists may view alternate routes on NLEX Corporation’s official social media pages.

NLEX said traffic marshals and directional signs will guide motorists during the project.

For traffic updates, motorists are advised to check NLEX’s official social media accounts or call its 24/7 hotline 1-35000.

The Meycauayan River Bridge improvement project is expected to be completed before Holy Week.