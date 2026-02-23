NLEX needs repair

Men at Work. Slow Down. You have seen that sign on many construction sites. At the rate construction jobs being undertaken here in many places the warning sign should be: SLOW MEN AT WORK. First, if you are a motorist you know that the construction of the overpass along MacArthur Highway stopped completely. Then the railway system too between Angeles up to Clark Freeport passing nearby SM mall is in snail pace mode.The construction of the Bayanihan park being undertaken by Clark Development Corporation has been in limbo for many months now. It became an ugly sight. People are losing their patience.

Now look the conditions of our roads nationwide, many portions are wavy and pockmarked. That will include the expressways, specially North Luzon Expressway (NLEX).They even increased recently the toll fees. ( Ang kakapal naman ng mukha. Mas makapal pa sa semento ng kanilang karsada). The condition of NLEX is terribly wanting in overhaul or maybe a stronger asphalt overlay. Hoy gising MVP. Whip some people there.

RETRO: In the Clark Freeport, when it was headed by former Department of Transportation and Communication Secretary Jose ‘Ping’ De Jesus as chairman and Noel Manankil as president the roads were being widened and work was on schedule. I remember asking then Clark Development Corporation Vice President Alveen Tabag, the guy in charge of the infrastructure projects and he said the whole stretch of M.A. Roxas will be overlayed with asphalt for the motorists smooth ride. De Jesus, Manankil, Tabag and other officials resigned in succession, when the flamboyant Arthur Tugade took the Freeport’s presidency. It’s worth considering by the new management of Clark Development Corporation.

NOTES: I hope the police agencies can bring to justice in sooner time the prime suspect in the recent murder of Tess Mamac, wife of the late Barangay Captain of Balibago, Angeles City. Please roll your sleeves. Double time…A belated happy birthday to Pampanga Governor ‘Nanay’ Baby Pineda who celebrated last week a milestone of 75th years of age. To many of those whom he helped, she is considered ‘Mother Theresa’ of Pampanga. It was indeed a memorable evening for the invited guests. The food served was a gustatory delight as the Pinedas run several restaurants like Amare, Choi’s Garden, All Day 21 and few others. Manila performers like Piolo Pascual, Jed Madela, Moira Dela Torre were among the artists who livened the night at the plush Royce Hotel and Casino….Will the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) fastracked construction of those canals along main highways in Angeles. Please lang. Accidents are bound to happen because no adequate warning signs are in place…Magbubukid Party list Representative Ferdinand Beltran together with staff never failed to visit farmers in several areas in the country and bringing some agricultural stuff. He regularly visit for consultations. Mabuhay ka Cong Ferdie.